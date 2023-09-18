Mercedes EQE 500 4MATIC SUV Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the highly desirable and dynamic luxury BEV from its global portfolio, the Mercedes EQE 500 4MATIC SUV.

The EQE SUV will further strengthen Mercedes-Benz’s Luxury BEV portfolio, underlining its aggressive BEV roadmap planned for India. The new EQE 500 in its SUV avatar is the most spacious representative of its class and redefines the luxury Sports Utility Vehicle experience combining an electrifying design with cutting-edge technology.

Mercedes EQE 500 4MATIC SUV Key Highlights

EQE 500 4MATIC SUV is equipped with best possible equipment from the global portfolio for Indian customers

Key product highlights: MBUX Hyperscreen, Burmester 3D Surround Sound with 15 speakers, HEPA Filter, DIGITAL LIGHT, Air Balance Package, Head Up Display, AIRMATIC Suspension, ADAS Level 2, Front massage seats, centre console in brown open-pore magnolia wood

Powerful and Efficient Drive systems: Battery: 90.56 kWh, 300 kw rated output, 858 nm torque, 210 kmph top-speed, 0-100 in 4.9 seconds

Long driving range of 550 kms (WLTP) on a single charge, ensuring peace of mind

Mercedes-Benz currently has 140+ charging stations including AC, 60 kW DC Fast Chargers, and 180 kW DC Ultra-Fast chargers

EV customers, irrespective of brand, will be able to use Mercedes-Benz charging stations and experience the luxury of Mercedes-Benz outlets as their vehicle charge

Mercedes-Benz’s New modern luxury ‘Customer Experience Centre’ will offer for the first time- new car deliveries to customers, personalized consultation, and also TEV customers can organize their corporate events

The introductory price of EQE 500 4MATIC SUV is INR 1.39 crores (All India ex-showroom). It comes with a segment-best, 10-year Battery Warranty; Service interval of once in 2 years for added convenience. The Star Ease service package starts at INR 90,000 (4 years/unlimited kms) while the Advance Assurance extended warranty package starts at INR 77,000.