Mercedes-Benz Opens Global ‘Studios’ Retail Spaces Across Cities

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new global “Studios” initiative, aimed at redefining the brand’s retail and customer experience across major urban hubs.

The rollout begins in 2026, with the first studio already opened in Copenhagen. More locations are planned across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, with over ten city-centre studios set to go live this year.

Unlike traditional dealerships, these Studios are designed as immersive urban spaces that combine vehicle displays, curated brand experiences, exclusive events, and direct sales—all under one roof. Each location is tailored to reflect its host city while maintaining a consistent global identity.

The initiative aligns with Mercedes-Benz’s “Welcome home.” brand philosophy, focusing on creating a more personal and engaging connection with customers. It also coincides with the brand’s 140th anniversary, marking a historic milestone since Carl Benz patented the first automobile.