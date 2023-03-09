Mercedes-Benz India to Hike Prices by up to 5% From 1st April

Mercedes-Benz India announced an upward revision of the ex-showroom price of its model range, effective 1st April, 2023. The price correction would be in the range of up to 5% across the portfolio.

The depreciation of the currency compared to the Euro, combined with increased input costs including logistics costs, have been exerting significant pressure on the company’s overall operational cost.

A combination of these factors has prompted Mercedes-Benz India to upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of its model range to offset some of these costs. While the company absorbs significant costs, some portion of it will be passed on to the consumers in order to sustain a profitable business.

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars will be revised by INR 2 lakhs for an A-Class limousine and GLA SUV, INR 7 lakhs for a top-end S 350d limousine to INR 12 lakhs for the top-end Mercedes Maybach S 580 luxury limousine.