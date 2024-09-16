Locally Produced Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric SUV Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the EQS electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). Locally produced at the Pune facility, this luxury electric SUV brings cutting-edge features and impressive performance.

The EQS sports a blanked-out front grille, LED headlamps, and slim LED taillights connected by an LED light bar. While visually refined, it looks less extravagant than the previously launched Maybach version.

The interior of the EQS showcases Mercedes' Hyperscreen, featuring a 17.7-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a separate 12.3-inch screen for the passenger. The SUV comes equipped with 5-zone climate control, soft-close doors, rear-seat entertainment, 9 airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.

India receives the 580 4Matic variant, which includes a 7-seat configuration as standard. An optional AMG Line package adds sportier bumpers and 21-inch alloy wheels for enhanced styling.

The EQS 580 4Matic is powered by a 122 kWh battery, offering a range of 809 km (ARAI certified). With 537 BHP and 858 Nm of torque, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

