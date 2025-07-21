Mercedes-Benz Drives into Patna with First-Ever Luxury Showroom

Mercedes-Benz has officially rolled into Patna, opening its first-ever luxury car showroom in the city under the Landmark Cars banner. This move is part of the brand’s ‘Go to Customer’ strategy, aimed at tapping into India’s emerging luxury markets fueled by growing aspirations and demand for premium mobility.

The new Landmark Cars Patna showroom spans 16,500 sq. ft. and brings Mercedes-Benz’s signature luxury retail experience to the heart of Bihar. The facility features a Top-End Vehicle Lounge, Exclusive Hospitality zone, Dedicated Handover Bay, and a 60kW EV charger—offering customers a premium and seamless ownership journey from start to finish.

Positioned strategically for easy accessibility, the showroom follows the brand’s global retail standards, incorporating Mercedes-Benz’s core pillars—Design, Architecture, Customer-Centric Processes, and Digital Enhancements. It also integrates advanced digital consultation tools and a professional team to ensure every visit feels special.

Group Landmark, one of Mercedes-Benz India’s most experienced franchise partners, is spearheading operations in Patna after delivering strong results in cities like Mumbai and across Gujarat. Their entry into Patna signals the brand’s commitment to strengthening its presence in high-potential cities.

This expansion marks a key milestone for Mercedes-Benz in India, with more showrooms planned for cities like Kanpur and Varanasi. With Landmark Cars Patna, the Three-Pointed Star brings world-class luxury closer to Bihar’s evolving auto landscape.