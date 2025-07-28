Mercedes-AMG Teases Hardcore GT TRACK SPORT Concept

Mercedes-AMG is cooking up something wild in Affalterbach—and it’s not holding back. The CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT is the brand’s latest high-performance experiment, and it promises to push the AMG GT family deeper into track-focused territory.

Still shrouded in camo, this hardcore concept has one goal: pure dynamic peak performance. Designed for the racetrack, the GT TRACK SPORT isn’t just a design study—it’s AMG’s bold statement that there’s more firepower coming to the GT lineup. From the teaser, it’s clear this isn’t just a dressed-up road car; it's being built to break records, chase lap times, and live at redline.

AMG is playing its cards close, but what we do know is this: the TRACK SPORT stays loyal to its roots with a V8 heart, likely a hotter version of the current 4.0-litre biturbo monster. And if the standard second-gen AMG GT—launched in 2023—is anything to go by, expect serious aero, a stripped-out interior, and chassis tuning that speaks fluent Nürburgring.

While Mercedes-AMG hasn’t confirmed production, this concept signals a potential track-only special or limited-run beast that slots above the current GT R and GT Black Series bloodline. Enthusiasts, take note: Affalterbach’s not done yet—this is just the beginning of another fast chapter.