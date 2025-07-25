Chevrolet California Corvette Concept Revealed

25/07/2025

GM has unveiled the jaw-dropping California Corvette Concept, the second in a trio of Corvette design studies set to debut in 2025. Created by GM’s Advanced Design Studio in Pasadena, this futuristic one-off hypercar channels Southern California vibes while reimagining what the Corvette could become.

Though strictly a design exercise with no production plans, the California Corvette Concept is dripping with potential. Its sleek silhouette, low-slung carbon-fiber tub, and tunneled underbody speak the language of speed. A front-hinged single-piece canopy replaces conventional doors, transforming the car into a track-ready open-air machine with an ultra-sleek profile and fighter-jet attitude.

The dimensions say it all—at just 41.4 inches tall, with a wide 86-inch stance, this concept hugs the tarmac. Rolling on massive 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels, and aided by active aero components like a deployable spoiler and air brake, it promises explosive track performance—if it were ever built.

Inside, it’s all about the driver. A minimalist cockpit, augmented reality HUD, and performance-focused displays put tech and focus front and center. The assumed T-shaped battery pack layout helps keep weight low and airflow clean, marrying EV smarts with Corvette soul.

