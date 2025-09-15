Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon Priced from $93,350 in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz USA has announced pricing for the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon, set to arrive at dealerships in early fall 2025. The performance-oriented wagon starts at $93,350, blending AMG power with everyday practicality and up to 41 miles of all-electric range.

Under the hood, the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon combines an AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine with a synchronous electric motor, producing 577 hp (or 604 hp with the optional RACE START feature). The result: 0–60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, aided by AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, adaptive suspension, and active rear-axle steering.

For added thrills, the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package brings a limited-slip rear differential, high-performance composite brakes, and boosts the top speed to 174 mph.

Buyers can choose from over 10 exterior paints and design packages like the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, AMG Night Package, and Night Package Plus. Wheel options range from standard 20-inch AMG alloys to 21-inch AMG forged designs.

Inside, the wagon comes generously equipped with heated power front seats, an AMG Performance steering wheel with DRIVE UNIT controls, and a Burmester 4D Surround Sound System. Tech highlights include a 14.4-inch central display, with the optional MBUX Superscreen Package adding a 12.3-inch passenger screen. Upholstery choices range from AMG MB-Tex/Microfiber to Nappa leather, paired with customizable interior trims including carbon fiber and natural wood.

A limited-run “Edition 1” model will also be offered for 2026, featuring exclusive MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint, AMG graphics, black 21-inch forged wheels, and a bespoke interior.