Mercedes-Benz to Introduce Bidirectional Charging with New EVs from 2026

Mercedes-Benz is set to roll out bidirectional charging technology across its new-generation electric vehicles starting in 2026, with the all-electric GLC being the first to feature it. The tech will allow EVs not only to charge but also to feed power back into a home network or even the public grid. The rollout will begin in Germany, France, and the UK, with other markets to follow gradually.

At the core of this initiative is the MB.CHARGE ecosystem, designed to provide customers with a complete, end-to-end charging experience. The package integrates a bidirectional wallbox (via The Mobility House), installation, onboarding, and access to a special green energy tariff. Customers will be able to monitor and control charging seamlessly via a smartphone app.

MB.CHARGE Home – Smarter Energy Use

MB.CHARGE Home Intelligent: Enables automated, cost-optimized charging by taking into account departure times, state of charge, and cheaper electricity tariffs—typically overnight or when renewable energy availability is high.

MB.CHARGE Home Pro Intelligent: Adds bidirectional capability, allowing vehicles to feed stored energy back into the grid during peak demand. This reduces household energy bills while supporting grid stability.

By turning EVs into mobile energy storage units, Mercedes-Benz aims to actively support the energy transition. Vehicles will store electricity when renewable generation is high and feed it back when demand peaks, helping balance supply and demand while maximizing wind and solar usage.

While the technology is ready, wider adoption will depend on supportive regulatory frameworks, particularly for grid feed-in. With this move, Mercedes-Benz positions its EVs as not just cars but active energy players in the future power ecosystem.