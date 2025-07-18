Han’s Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift Mazda RX-7 Fetches $1.2 Million at Auction

Another Fast & Furious icon has shattered auction expectations. Han’s 1992 Mazda RX-7 FD from Tokyo Drift just sold for a staggering £911,000 ($1.2 million) at a Bonhams auction, cementing its legacy among the franchise’s most valuable cars.

Used primarily for static and close-up scenes, this RX-7 is one of just two surviving hero cars from the 2006 film. It sports a VeilSide Fortune widebody kit, distinctive “#71 HANS” labels, and visible camera mount marks—proof of its on-screen legacy.

Finished in pearlescent orange, the car rides on 19-inch Andrew Premier Series Racing Evolution 5 wheels wrapped in fat 12-inch-wide Pirelli P Zero Nero tires. The RX-7 is nearly 8 inches wider than stock, retaining only its original roof and tailgate.

Prior to the sale, the car received a full mechanical overhaul, with the iconic twin-rotor turbocharged engine rebuilt by RE-Amemiya. Though it shows 66,785 miles on the odometer, just 5,000 miles were added post-restoration.

This RX-7 surpasses the $550,000 sale of Paul Walker’s Supra in 2021, though still trails the $1.35 million fetched by his R34 GT-R in 2023. Regardless, Han’s RX-7 now holds its place as one of the most coveted Fast & Furious machines ever sold.

Source