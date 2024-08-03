Maserati to Unveil New Super Sports Car on August 16

On August 16, Maserati will reveal its latest super sports car at "The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering" in California. This new model promises extraordinary performance, innovative technology, and impressive aerodynamics, derived from Maserati's extensive track experience.

Set against the backdrop of Monterey Car Week (August 14-19), this powerful car is designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy. It inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2 and evolves from the MC20, featuring the iconic V6 Nettuno engine.

Also read: 730 HP Maserati MCXtrema Unleashed on Track Ahead of First Delivery

The new super sports car combines the essence of a racing car with the comfort and customization of road models, making it a must-see at this prestigious event. Enthusiasts can look forward to a unique, high-performance vehicle that captures the glamour and elegance of Monterey Car Week.