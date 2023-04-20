Maserati Makes Electrifying Debut at 2023 Shanghai Auto Show

Maserati has made history by being the first Italian luxury brand to produce 100% electric vehicles, debuting their latest creations at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. The event marks a significant moment for the future of mobility, with China at the forefront of this electrifying revolution.

The global premiere of Maserati's first full-electric SUV, the Grecale Folgore, takes center stage at the auto show, alongside the introduction of the new Maserati GranTurismo, which is available in both combustion engine and electric powertrain versions.

The Folgore name represents the brand's electric range, embodying innovation, luxury, and functional beauty while uniting the past and the future in Maserati's signature style. The 2023 Shanghai Auto Show is the perfect opportunity for Maserati to enhance its concept of "Italian luxury performance" in the Asian market.

Maserati's commitment to producing electric versions of all its models by 2025 and full-electric vehicles exclusively by 2030 reflects the brand's ambitious plan for the future. The Trident's DNA, which has always been defined by audacity, drives Maserati towards the future. Their success will rely on their uniquely Italian character, ability to evoke emotions with quality and exclusive products, and the magic of innovation. These elements are precisely what the automotive industry will require in the future.