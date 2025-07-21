Maserati GT2 Shines at Misano with Double Am Cup Win

Maserati made a commanding statement at its home circuit—Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli—during Round 4 of the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli. The Italian marque bagged two overall runner-up finishes, a pole position, double Am Cup wins, and a second-place finish in the Pro-Am Cup.

Philippe Prette, driving for LP Racing in car #1, dominated the Am Cup with back-to-back wins and clinched pole in Race 1. He also finished second overall, showcasing the Maserati GT2’s pace and reliability. Meanwhile, Dinamic Motorsport’s duo Mauro Calamia and Roberto Pampanini secured a hard-fought second place in the Pro-Am Cup and overall podium in Race 2, climbing up from mid-pack.

In Race 1, Prette defended his lead till the final moments before yielding to a Pro driver, yet secured Am Cup victory. Calamia and Pampanini faced a tough stint but recovered for a strong showing in Race 2, finishing second overall. Prette’s consistency kept him at the top of the Am Cup standings.

The weekend also highlighted Maserati’s future-focused racing agenda. Sixteen-year-old Niccolò Pirri, son of ex-racer Luca Pirri, test drove the GT2, becoming the youngest to do so. This aligns with Maserati’s involvement in the SRO GT Academy, which promises a GT World Challenge Europe seat to the best under-30 driver in 2026.

Adding to the spectacle, Maserati’s MCXtrema led the field in a special livery, commemorating 20 years since the iconic MC12’s Spa 24H victory. The GT2 European Series resumes in Valencia from September 19–21.