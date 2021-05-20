Check Out Attractive Discount Offer on Maruti Vitara Brezza This Month

The sub-compact SUV space continues to be the most crowded and one of the most fiercely contested automotive segments in the Indian market right now. With as many as nine different offerings across a wide range of price points, customers are literally spoilt for options and that makes the competition that much more fierce. However, if there's one vehicle that has remained undeterred in this segment, then that will be the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

While there are many good reasons to buy the Maruti Vitara Brezza over its competition, the carmaker is offering you even greater incentive with some attractive deals on the Vitara Brezza this month. You can save up to INR 33,000 on the Brezza this May, which includes a flat INR 10,000 as a cash discount along with an INR 20,000 as an exchange bonus. Maruti Suzuki is also offering an additional INR 3,000 as a corporate discount. The offers are subjected to terms and conditions. We request you to inquire at your nearest dealership for more details.

Also Read- Maruti Vitara Brezza with 1.6 Diesel and 4x4 - Most Capable B-SUV Ever?

The Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length; 1,790 mm in width; 1,640 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. On its way to the petrol-only iteration, Maruti Suzuki gave the Brezza a much needed mid-life facelift. The Brezza’s nose now has a generous dose of chrome on its grille, which is complemented by a pair of projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The front bumper gets more attractive fog-lamp housings, and a restyled silver trim on the bash plate section. At the rear though, there’s only a mildly restyled lower bumper, along with the fresh LED internals for the tail lamps.

On the inside, dominating the dash is a 7-inch touchscreen ‘Smartplay studio’ system. The Brezza has a very basic cabin layout and the features list is also sparse when compared to some other sub-compact SUVs. Some of the standout features include dual LED projector headlamps with dual functioning LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of safety, the car comes with features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors and camera.

While the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza was offered with a 1.3-litre diesel engine, the facelifted SUV comes with a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine puts out 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission option or a 4-speed AT gearbox. Like all other sub-compact SUVs, the Brezza is only a FWD vehicle. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at INR 7.39 lakh for the LXI variant and goes up to INR 11.40 lakh for the top-rung ZXI+ AT variant.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such Maruti Suzuki updates and latest four-wheeler news.