Maruti to Reveal Electric SUV Concept, 2 New SUVs at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will showcase an electric SUV concept and two all-new SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023.

At Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki will be presenting a range of futuristic products and technology. The company will reaffirm its leadership by unveiling an Electric Concept and a range of SUVs, a feat bound to offer an unparalleled experience to the audience.

Maruti Suzuki’s showcase at Auto Expo 2023 is in line with the company’s vision to offer futuristic, technology-driven products and services for customers. Visitors will be able to experience a future fuelled by imagination and led by sustainability, technology, safety and connectivity at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion.

Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

The major highlight will be the Grand SUV amphitheatre which will enthral viewers with an elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki.