Maruti Swift Now Available in CNG Option, Launched at Rs 7.77 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has added yet another model to its CNG range of vehicles. The company has launched the Maruti Swift S-CNG which is available in 2 variants - VXi and ZXi.

Maruti Swift S-CNG is powered by the popular and tested 1.2L K-series engine that makes 77.49 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. Maruti says that the CNG variant of the Swift is capable of returning an efficiency of 30.9 km/kg.

Introducing the Swift S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven & tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg#. This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. Swift has carved a niche for itself in the hearts and minds of the customers, it has continuously evolved and has maintained its persona as the most successful hatchback in the Indian market. The Swift S-CNG is the right proposition for customers, looking for a peppy yet economical city drive.”

Maruti Swift S-CNG is available at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh which is for the car's VXi model. The ZXi trim will set you back by Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 16,499.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG range of vehicles include Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, Tour-S and Swift. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1 million eco-friendly S-CNG vehicles so far.