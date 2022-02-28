Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launched in a New Avatar in India

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is now available in a new avatar in India. It has been launched with a bunch of new features and colours that are expected to help the model continue to rule the Indian roads.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a Sporty Floating Roof design with Dynamic alloy wheels. The dual-tone exterior design option will be available in the Z+ variant in 2 new colour combinations of Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof. The refreshed dual-tone interiors of New WagonR with appealing premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design complements the exterior and interior design theme. While the fresh combinations of the dual-tone options give the car a sportier appeal, the melange effect accentuates cabin comfort and gives a soothing appearance to the interiors of the New WagonR. Overall, the new design changes give the legendary tallboy a sportier and more energetic look.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in 2 engine options. The 1.2L engine makes 89 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. And the 1.0L engine produces 66 PS and 89 Nm. There's also an S-CNG model with the 1.0L engine. It has 65 PS and 89 Nm when using petrol and 55 PS and 82 Nm when running on CNG.

Safety features in the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR include dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. The new model also comes with the Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants and provides superior safety.

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available at a starting price of INR 5.39 lakh that goes as high as INR 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 12,300.