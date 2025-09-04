Maruti Suzuki Unveils All-New Victoris SUV for India and Global Markets

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has taken the wraps off its latest SUV, the Victoris, set to be produced at the company’s Kharkhoda plant. The new model will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships in India while also being exported to more than 100 countries.

The Victoris brings a futuristic design with a bold stance, sharp body lines, LED headlamps, and sleek LED tail lamps. Inside, the cabin blends modern styling with everyday practicality, highlighted by a detailed instrument panel, 64-color ambient lighting, and a spacious layout designed for comfort.

Powertrain choices include a 1.5L mild-hybrid, a strong hybrid, and a CNG variant. Both hybrid models feature lithium-ion batteries developed by TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. Meanwhile, the CNG version debuts Suzuki’s first underbody CNG tank layout, freeing up additional luggage space.

On the tech front, the Victoris packs a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Infinity 8-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, and convenience features like a hands-free power tailgate and power-adjustable seats.

Safety is equally comprehensive, with collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, an all-around camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system available.

With SUVs accounting for nearly 60% of India’s passenger car market, Maruti Suzuki is positioning the Victoris as a stylish, feature-rich, and versatile contender to cater to India’s growing SUV demand—while also serving as a strong export model.