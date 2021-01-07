Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Ignis, Wagon R Now Part of Subscription Program

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has added three new models in its Subscription Program across major cities in India. S-Cross, Ignis and Wagon R are now included in the scheme, giving customers an opportunity to own a vehicle without actually buying one. The automaker said that customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting INR 12,722 for Wagon R Lxi and INR 13,772 for Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months.

Ahead of this, Maruti Suzuki had launched the subscribe scheme last year across cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Models that were included at the onset were the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from its ARENA retail chain and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA network.

“Subscription has become more affordable with the inclusion of Wagon R in Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis in NEXA,” MSI said in a statement. Maruti Suzuki is only among a handful of mass manufacturer to offer its subscription services in the Indian market.

The scheme essentially lets a customer use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance, 24x7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure.

The plan can be availed with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer’s choice and after the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price, Maruti Suzuki said.

In December, Maruti Suzuki reported a year-on-year increase of 20% in its overall sales. The company posted total sales of 160,226 units in December 2020. With total sales of 495,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21) the company registered a growth of 13.4% over the same period previous year. Total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. Also, the company exported 9,938 units in December 2020, MSI said in a statement.

