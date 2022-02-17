Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Partners with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced its partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its Subscribe program. Quiklyz will offer a white plate subscription for the Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles. The company has further added Kolkata market to its Subscription program.

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program where a customer can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle. It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe currently offers cars across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and the new addition Kolkata.

Customers can avail the service through four subscription partners namely: Quiklyz, Orix, Myles and ALD. It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates, thus offering further flexibility to the car ownership experience.

Maruti Suzuki has also launched a marketplace model for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe that served as a unified platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners at competitive rates. It offers added convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers under the umbrella slogan of ‘Your choice of car. Your choice of subscription provider.’