Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Car Subscription Service Now in 5 More Cities

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its car subscription service called Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has been expanded and is now available in 5 more cities in the country. This means that the total number of cities where people can use this service has now risen to 25.

With this expansion, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program is now available in the cities of Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam.

In the 5 new cities, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe will be offered on the marketplace platform in association with its Subscription Partners ALD Automotive and Quiklyz. The program will be offering white plate subscriptions for the entire Maruti Suzuki range of vehicles through one or more of its subscription partners. Subscription tenures can range from 12 to 48 months.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a program wherein customers can enjoy owning a car without buying a vehicle. It allows customers to opt for cars from the range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, choose from multiple tenure options, at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. The monthly rental includes the cost of the vehicle, registration charges, vehicle maintenance & service, insurance (new & renewals), along with roadside assistance.

Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to upgrade to a new car, or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure.