Maruti Suzuki Partners with IIT Bombay to Drive Innovation Programs for Startups

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed an MoU with Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE), Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to expand the reach of its innovation programs for startups.

As part of the three-year MoU, SINE will support in outreach and incubation of potential startups who can be part of Maruti Suzuki’s innovation programs.

Maruti Suzuki and SINE will jointly shortlist startups for some of the complex business problems identified by the company. They will together screen applications, organize workshops with mentors, industry experts and investors. After thorough validation, selected startups will get an opportunity to present their solutions at a demo day.

Maruti Suzuki’s Innovation Programs

Aligned with Government’s ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiatives, Maruti Suzuki runs multiple innovation programs to engage with startups at different stages of maturity. These programs are, 1) Incubation, 2) Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL), and 3) Mobility Challenge. So far, Maruti Suzuki has engaged with 54 startups and enabled 27 Proof-of-Concepts. The company has already onboarded 10 startups as its business partners.