Maruti Suzuki NEXA Celebrates Momentous Milestone of 2 Million Sales

Maruti Suzuki NEXA is proud to announce the momentous milestone of 2 million cumulative sales. Driven by the philosophy of ‘Create.Inspire.’, NEXA has been a pioneer in delivering unmatched hospitality, innovative technology and a global lifestyle to its customers.

This achievement underlines NEXA's commitment to offering unparalleled automotive experiences, with over 440 state-of-the-art showrooms across 280+ cities. With nearly 50% of its customers under 35 years of age, NEXA’s cars are proving that they truly are the choice of the young generation.

NEXA's product range puts together a mix of best of technology, features and design to deliver an experience par excellence. While Ignis and Baleno are aimed at customers looking for stylish hatchbacks, the Ciaz fulfils the needs of customers looking for an elegant and premium sedan. The XL6 has managed to carve a space for itself as the perfect feature packed premium MPV.

The Grand Vitara, a multi-product offering caters to a wide range of customers with its multiple offerings, across powertrains, drivetrains and features. The newly unveiled SUVs from NEXA – the iconic Jimny and the sporty Fronx, appeal to both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders.