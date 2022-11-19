Maruti Suzuki Launched Alto K10 CNG in India at Rs 5.94 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has provided another CNG option for its customers in India. The company has introduced the Alto K10 CNG in the country for Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Maruti Alto K10 CNG is the next-gen K-series 1.0L petrol engine that makes 56.69 PS of max power at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of peak torque at 3400 rpm in the CNG mode. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency of the car is 33.85 km/kg.

Introducing the Maruti Alto K10 CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers' shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency.”

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers a total of 13 CNG models including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S.