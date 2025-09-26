Maruti Suzuki INVICTO Earns 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

Maruti Suzuki INVICTO has achieved the highest 5-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP).

Built on a robust structure and packed with advanced safety tech, the three-row INVICTO prioritizes passenger protection through the NEXA Safety Shield, offering a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features.

Key safety highlights include:

6 airbags (Front, Side, Curtain) as standard

Front and Rear Disc Brakes with ABS and EBD

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

3-point ELR seatbelts and Isofix child seat anchors

360-degree camera with dynamic guidelines

Advanced pedestrian, frontal offset, and side impact safety features

Suzuki Connect with eCall functionality for emergency assistance

The INVICTO’s strong structural integrity combined with cutting-edge safety systems ensures protection for all occupants, making it a confident choice for families and premium SUV buyers alike.

With this 5-star rating, Maruti Suzuki continues to reinforce its commitment to safety, proving that hybrid performance and family protection can go hand in hand.