Maruti Suzuki INVICTO Earns 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

26/09/2025 - 16:35 | Maruti Suzuki,   | IAB Team

Maruti Suzuki INVICTO has achieved the highest 5-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Built on a robust structure and packed with advanced safety tech, the three-row INVICTO prioritizes passenger protection through the NEXA Safety Shield, offering a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features.

Key safety highlights include:

  • 6 airbags (Front, Side, Curtain) as standard

  • Front and Rear Disc Brakes with ABS and EBD

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

  • 3-point ELR seatbelts and Isofix child seat anchors

  • 360-degree camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Advanced pedestrian, frontal offset, and side impact safety features

  • Suzuki Connect with eCall functionality for emergency assistance

The INVICTO’s strong structural integrity combined with cutting-edge safety systems ensures protection for all occupants, making it a confident choice for families and premium SUV buyers alike.

With this 5-star rating, Maruti Suzuki continues to reinforce its commitment to safety, proving that hybrid performance and family protection can go hand in hand.

