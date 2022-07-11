Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Mid-SUV Bookings Open in India

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has started accepting bookings for the upcoming Grand Vitara.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is scheduled to make it global debut on July 20. It is going to be a premium vehicle that will fall in the mid-size SUV segment.

Leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design & engineering and born from a legacy of legendary SUV capabilities, the Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, revolutionary powertrains and segment-leading features is all set to make a strong statement.

People who are interested in booking the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara can do so either by visiting a NEXA dealership or making reservations online. The booking amount has been set at Rs 11,000.