Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched From 10.45 lakh to 17.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been finally launched in India. The latest offering from one of the largest carmakers in the world has been introduced at a price range of Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 1.5L K-series engine of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara produces 102 BHP and 136 Nm of torque. It is being offered in two gearbox options - 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. It is also available in an AWD variant but that is being offered with only the manual transmission.

The other engine option is the 1.5L 3-cylinder strong hybrid unit that makes 91 BHP and 122 Nm of torque. The AC synchronous motor produces 79 BHP and 141 Nm of torque. With this, there is only the CVT transmission available.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options, including the iconic NEXA Blue. Customers can personalise their Grand Vitara by selecting from a range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories. There are also two exclusive Genuine NEXA accessories theme collections ENIGMAX and ENIGMAX X. The tastefully crafted range personifies finesse and art that accentuate the character, personality and lifestyle quotient of the Grand Vitara.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid variants come with an inclusive special introductory package consisting of an extended warranty till 5 years / 1 lakh km and a PRISTINE Genuine NEXA Accessory pack worth over Rs. 67 000. The car can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 27,000.