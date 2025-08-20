Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hits 5 Lakh Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, the FRONX, has crossed the 5 lakh cumulative production mark since its launch in 2023, cementing its position as one of the brand’s fastest-growing models.

Globally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, the FRONX quickly won customers with its bold design, tech-laden cabin, and versatile powertrain lineup, including a turbo-petrol option that adds a sporty edge. Premium features like a Head-Up Display, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment have further boosted its appeal.

The SUV’s sales journey has been record-breaking. It became the fastest car in India to reach 1 lakh sales in just 10 months, while the 2 lakh and 3 lakh marks followed swiftly. February 2025 saw its highest monthly sales yet, crossing 21,400 units.

On the global front, the FRONX also set benchmarks. It became the first Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki SUV to be exported to Japan, besides finding strong demand in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In fact, it was the highest exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024-25 and featured among the top 10 best-sellers in India during the same period.

With its rapid success in both domestic and international markets, the FRONX has emerged as a strong contender in the compact SUV space, proving that Maruti Suzuki’s blend of style, performance, and practicality strikes the right chord with buyers.