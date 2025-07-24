Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Fastest Indian SUV to Hit 1 Lakh Exports

Maruti Suzuki’s compact crossover, the Fronx, has just etched its name in the record books. In a remarkable achievement, the Fronx has become the fastest Indian SUV to cross 1 lakh export units, doing so in just 25 months since its global rollout began.

Manufactured exclusively at Maruti’s Gujarat facility, the Fronx has quickly become a global favorite, shipping out to over 80 countries including key markets across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Interestingly, the SUV’s strong performance in Japan—yes, exporting an Indian car back to the Japanese homeland—has played a pivotal role in pushing volumes.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Hits Record High with 24.5 Lakh Vehicles Serviced in May

In FY 2024-25 alone, the Fronx led the charge as the most exported passenger vehicle from India, contributing to Maruti Suzuki’s record export run of 3.3 lakh units, a 17.5% year-on-year growth. With over 69,000 Fronx units shipped abroad in that fiscal, it helped cement Maruti’s place as India’s No. 1 PV exporter for the fourth consecutive year.

Globally, Maruti Suzuki now exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries, with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Japan among the top destinations. Add to that a commanding 47% share in India’s passenger vehicle exports in Q1 FY26, and it’s clear—Maruti’s “Make in India” story is going full throttle.