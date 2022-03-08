Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Variant Launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG variant has been launched in India. It is available in 2 trims - VXI and ZXI. The former is priced at INR 8.14 lakh and the latter costs INR 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by the advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 1.2L engine, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG delivers a peak power of 57 kW at 6000rpm and an incredible mileage of 31.12 km/kg, making it India’s most fuel-efficient and most powerful CNG sedan.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG range of vehicles are conceptualized, designed and developed at the company’s world-class Research & Development facility after rigorous testing and are factory-fitted to deliver unmatched safety, performance, durability and high fuel efficiency. Maruti Suzuki Dzire has over 22 lakh delighted customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The launch of Dzire S-CNG, will further strengthen our vision of green mobility and catalyze the adoption of green vehicles in India. With customers now getting a CNG option in India’s preferred sedan, the Dzire S-CNG will further alleviate the worries of rising fuel costs and provide economical and environment-friendly mobility to customers.”

Maruti Suzuki Dzire can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 14,100 for Petrol variants and starting INR 16,999 for CNG variants.