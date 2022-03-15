Maruti Suzuki CNG Cars Total Sales Cross 1 Million Mark

Maruti Suzuki India Limited S-CNG vehicles have clocked sales of 1 million units cumulatively. Strengthening its commitment towards offering environment-friendly mobility solutions, Maruti Suzuki today offers the largest portfolio of 9 S-CNG vehicles in the personal and commercial segment. These include Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S.

Thanking customers for supporting Maruti Suzuki S-CNG cars, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are humbled by the appreciation and positive response received by our S-CNG offerings. As a Company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced and environment-friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions.”

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology has played a significant role in laying the groundwork for democratising CNG technology in the Indian automotive space. Since 2010, the Company has systematically addressed legacy concerns associated with CNG vehicles for safety and performance.

Maruti Suzuki’s efforts to popularize the adoption of S-CNG vehicles are aligned with the Government of India’s objective of reduction in oil imports by enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% presently to 15% by 2030.