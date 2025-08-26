PM Modi Flags Off Maruti Suzuki e VITARA Production for Exports

Maruti Suzuki has officially begun production of its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, at its Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) facility. The milestone was commemorated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, alongside key dignitaries including Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki, and Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava.

The e VITARA marks a paradigm shift in India’s EV journey, designed on an all-new EV-only platform—not a converted ICE model—ensuring no compromises in design or performance. With exports planned to over 100 countries, including major European markets like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Norway, it is set to become India’s largest mass-produced and exported electric vehicle.

Earlier previewed in Milan and at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, the e VITARA represents a powerful collaboration between Indian manufacturing expertise and Suzuki’s global technology, reinforcing the spirit of Make in India, Make for the World.

In another significant achievement, Maruti Suzuki’s subsidiary TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat (TDSG) has commenced local manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells and electrodes. This makes TDSG the first company in India to achieve electrode-level localization (cathode + anode), strengthening the supply chain for strong hybrid electric vehicles like the popular Grand Vitara.

Both milestones support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by promoting self-reliance in EV and hybrid technology while scaling India’s electrified powertrain ecosystem.

The first export batch of the e VITARA will be shipped from Pipavav Port to Europe, making this SUV a true global ambassador of India’s growing EV capabilities.