Maruti Suzuki Begins Exporting Grand Vitara, First Batch Dispatched

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the Grand Vitara. The first shipment of the SUV sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently. The company aims to export the car to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said:

Supporting the Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received an overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India-manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.

In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest-ever exports in a calendar year. With the addition of the Grand Vitara, the Company aims to further strengthen its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter.