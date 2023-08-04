Maruti Suzuki Alto Celebrates 45 Lakh Customers

The Maruti Suzuki Alto celebrates another historic milestone in the automobile industry by becoming India’s highest selling car driven by 45 Lakh+ Proud Owners.

The Alto is an iconic brand which has consistently reinvented itself to adapt to the needs of the ever-evolving Indian consumer, ensuring it continues to set new benchmarks and spread the ‘Joy of Mobility’ over two decades of market dominance.

It has truly democratized the entry hatchback segment with features such as electronic power steering, front power windows, Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, Dual Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), availability of factory fitted CNG system, and more.

Launched in the year 2000, the original Alto was an instant hit and by 2004 it had already become India’s no.1 selling car. Today, the All-New Alto K10 continues to be a hot favourite with its more powerful NextGen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. Its confident maneuverability with a turning radius of just 4.5 meters and smart connectivity with SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, ensures it appeals to a wide variety of customers.

The All-New Alto K10 builds on the trust associated with the Alto legacy. Offering contemporary peppy styling, more interior space and comfort, along with proven durability, the Alto nameplate is the preferred choice for young customers, first-time car buyers and additional buyers alike. It is the inherent dependable nature of the Alto, clubbed with its go-anywhere nature, unique design, excellent fuel-efficiency, incredible reliability, and admirable performance that solidify the companiy's philosophy of Chal Padi– the spirit of India that takes off in an Alto.