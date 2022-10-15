Maruti S-Presso CNG Variant Now on Sale

Maruti has launched the CNG variant of the S-Presso. It is available in two trims - LXI and VXI - with prices starting at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti S-Presso CNG is powered by the K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering unmatched fuel efficiency and refinement. In the CNG state of tune, this engine develops a peak power output of 56.69 PS @ 5300 RPM and a max torque of 82.1 Nm @ 3400 RPM. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the S-Presso S-CNG delivers efficiency of 32.73 km/kg.

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

Maruti Suzuki today has 10 S-CNG models on offer. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a micro switch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG systems are engineered to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and enhanced driveability, with better savings.