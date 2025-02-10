Maruti Jimny Joins Indo-Tibetan Border Police Fleet for High-Altitude Duties

Maruti Suzuki has handed over 60 Jimny SUVs to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), marking the first-ever induction of the off-roader into India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). These vehicles will be deployed in the challenging terrains of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The handover ceremony took place at ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi, attended by Mr. Abdul Ghani Mir (IPS), Additional Director General (HQ), ITBP, and Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki.

Operating in temperatures as low as -45°C, ITBP requires rugged and reliable vehicles for patrolling and border security. With its legendary off-road capabilities, the Jimny is well-equipped to navigate glaciers, snow-covered mountains, and rugged landscapes, making it an ideal choice for ITBP’s demanding missions.