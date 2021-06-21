Maruti Ignis AMT CNG Mileage Test - Cheaper Than A Bike!

Fuel prices are at record-breaking levels and are not expected to come down anytime soon. While this may not be a cause of concern for many, those who use their vehicles daily are definitely tensed as the running cost of their cars is burning a deep hole in their pockets. While most people shift to CNG cars, many others who prefer automatic vehicles struggle to find an apt alternative as no car manufacturer in India is offering an automatic car with factory fitted CNG kit. Amidst all this, there are many who get after-market CNG kits installed in their vehicles. Here is a video on Maruti Ignis AMT CNG mileage test which demonstrates how frugal an automatic car can be in a city like Delhi.

The Maruti Ignis AMT CNG mileage test starts after the CNG tank was completely filled and all the trip meters and other information was reset. After this, the car was driven for a little over 70 kilometres in Delhi. The AC was set to the maximum while the fan speed was kept at level one throughout the journey. Regular updates were being given during the journey while it is worth noting that the video was shot on Sunday hence the traffic was not as dense as you would find on a regular weekday.

At the end of the 70-kilometre trip, the CNG tank was again filled to max level. The total CNG consumed by the Ignis in the 70 km journey was just 2.68 kg. In Delhi, CNG is priced at around INR 43/kg which makes it extremely affordable when compared to gasoline. The Maruti Ignis AMT CNG mileage was then calculated and the results will definitely surprise you. With car delivered a mileage of a little more than 25km/kg, it makes the running cost stand at somewhere around INR 1.6/km. This makes the Ignis AMT CNG cheaper than most of the bikes when running costs per kilometre are taken into consideration.

The Maruti Ignis BS6 gets a 1.2-L K12B petrol engine that churns out around 82 bhp while peak torque output stands at 113 Nm. This engine can be had with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. While the claimed fuel economy of the Ignis stands at almost 20 kmpl, the CNG version of this car can easily deliver over 22km/kg on regular usage. All this makes Ignis AMT CNG a great car for the urban commute.

