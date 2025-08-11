Maruti Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Marks Nexa’s 10th Anniversary

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition to celebrate Nexa’s 10th anniversary. This limited-run model is based on the Alpha+ variant and features the brand’s strong-hybrid powertrain.

Finished in an exclusive Matte Black shade, the SUV sports black 17-inch alloy wheels and matching black trim. Inside, the cabin gets an all-black leatherette interior with champagne gold accents for a premium touch.

Feature highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and a wireless charger.

Under the hood, it packs a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 0.76 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a combined output of 114 BHP through an e-CVT gearbox.

Pricing for the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition will be revealed soon.

