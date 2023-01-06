Maruti Grand Vitara CNG Launched, Available in Delta & Zeta Trims

Maruti Grand Vitara CNG has been launched in India. This variant of the SUV is available in Delta and Zeta trims.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Maruti Grand Vitara CNG develops a peak power output of 64.6kW @ 5500 rpm and max torque is rated at 121.5 Nm @ 4200rpm in CNG mode. Offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Grand Vitara CNG delivers an excellent claimed fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models.”

The Maruti Grand Vitara CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 30 723. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

The Delta variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara CNG has been priced at Rs 12.85 lakh whereas the Zeta model will set you back by Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).