Maruti Fronx CNG Launched, Available as Sigma & Delta Variants

Maruti Fronx CNG has been launched in India. The more economical version of the SUV is available in 2 variants - Sigman and Delta priced at Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.27 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine, the Maruti Fronx CNG develops a peak power output of 57kW@6000rpm / 77.5PS@6000rpm and max torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm in CNG mode. The latest addition to Maruti Suzuki’s vast S-CNG portfolio, the Sporty SUV delivers a segment-best fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

The Maruti Fronx CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission in two variants – Sigma and Delta with a range of exciting body color options.

The Maruti Fronx CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 23,248.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.