Maruti Brezza Gets Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay via OTA Updates

Maruti Brezza has been given a useful update. The car now comes with wireless Andriod Auto and Apple CarPlay and a few other new features.

The wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feature is available on the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and there's also the Turn-By-Turn navigation for the Head Up Display unit and the Multi-Information Display (MID). The new features will be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone updates, or can be downloaded from the website, and all customers can start enjoying the new features on the go.

Since its launch, the new Maruti Brezza has become the talk of the town as a high-tech Compact SUV. It has received an overwhelming response with over 1.9 lakh+ bookings since its launch on the 30th of June, 2022.

It is known for its youthful and energetic exterior design; commanding SUV stance for unmistakable road presence. The modern and spacious interiors of the New Maruti Brezza are unique, exciting, and impressive with its dual-tone black & new rich brown theme with silver accents to offer an engaging experience.

Pampering occupants further, the New Maruti Brezza offers an electric sunroof, wireless charging dock, and a SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”. Another major highlight is the 360 View Camera system that makes parking in tight spots an absolute breeze. The in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect telematics system meanwhile offers 40+ connected features.