Maruti Brezza 2022 Bookings Now Open - How Can You Reserve One

Maruti Brezza 2022 bookings are now live, the company has announced the same via a press release.

How can I book the Maruti Brezza 2022

Interested buyers can book the new car either by visiting any ARENA dealership or online at the brand's official website. The booking amount has been set at INR 11,000.

Announcing the bookings open, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. We are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar. The All-New Brezza, with new age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market. Matching the changing aspirations of young Indians, who want a vehicle that reflects their personalities, All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV that will surpass the expectations of our evolved customers. We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers.

Packed with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, the Maruti Brezza 2022 is set to rule the hearts of Indian customers again. It will be available with a new youthful & energetic design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with a 6-speed Automatic Transmission.