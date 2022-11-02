Maruti Becomes Only Brand to Achieve 2.5 Crore Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has achieved a cumulative production of over 2.5 crore (25 million) units. This makes it the only Indian company to have achieved this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production.

Maruti Suzuki began its operations in 1983, with its first production facility in Gurugram, Haryana. Today, the Company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, located in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana. Both facilities together are capable to produce 1.5 million units per annum.

With its first car, the iconic M800, Maruti Suzuki won many hearts and became a household name. Over time, the Company adapted to the changing needs of its customers and environment and scaled up its capability to offer feature-rich, technologically advanced and environment-friendly vehicles.

The Company’s manufacturing facilities, along with its vast ecosystem of multi-tier suppliers and dealers, contribute significantly to the economy, society and nation-building. Aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Make-in-India, the Company has, over the years, strengthened its exports.

Today, while Maruti Suzuki offers a choice of 16 passenger vehicle models for its customers in India, it also exports to around 100 markets worldwide.