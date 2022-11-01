Maruti Baleno CNG & Maruti XL6 CNG Launched

Maruti Suzuki already has multiple CNG products on offer in the Indian market. Now, the company has added two more models to its portfolio - Maruti Baleno CNG and Maruti XL6 CNG.

The Maruti Baleno CNG has a claimed efficiency of 30.61 km/kg. Its 1197cc engine produces 98.5 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm and 77.49 PS of max power at 6000 rpm in the CNG mode.

On the other hand, the Maruti XL6 CNG's 1462cc engine makes 87.83 PS of max power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. As for its efficiency, it is a claimed 26.32 km/kg.

The Maruti Baleno CNG price starts at Rs 8.28 lakh whereas the CNG variant of the XL6 is available for Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom). These models can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 18 403 and Rs. 30 821 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.