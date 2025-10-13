Mandatory Mirror Test To Prevent Serious Road Accidents

Every day, thousands of drivers get behind the wheel completely unaware of a hidden danger lurking in their blind spots. But instead of a mechanical fault or worn tyres, it's actually something far more basic that gradually shifts without drivers noticing.

Car mirrors seem like the simplest safety feature, yet they're behind countless accidents involving cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians. A lot of drivers adjust them once when they buy a car and assume they'll stay perfect forever. They're wrong.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, one of Europe's largest online marketplaces for used car parts, believes a mandatory mirror and blind spot positioning test could save lives. “This two-minute check should be as routine as checking your tyres, but almost nobody does it,” he explains.

Despite mounting evidence that poorly positioned mirrors cause serious accidents, this essential safety test remains completely optional. There's no legal requirement for drivers to verify their mirrors are correctly adjusted after passing their test.

Urbonas reveals why this overlooked safety practice matters more than most drivers realize.

Why Your Mirrors Are Probably Wrong Right Now

Over time, mirrors gradually shift from their optimal positions without drivers noticing. “Vibrations from regular driving slowly loosen mirror adjustments, people accidentally bump them when getting in and out of the car, and even sharing your vehicle with family members means constant readjustments,” says Urbonas. “Most drivers set their mirrors once and never check them again, but these small shifts create serious blind spots.”

The consequences can be deadly. Poorly positioned mirrors hide cyclists approaching from behind, mask motorcyclists in adjacent lanes, and obscure pedestrians stepping into the road. “I've seen accident reports where drivers genuinely didn't see another vehicle because their mirrors were just a few degrees off,” Urbonas explains.

The Two-Minute Test That Could Save Your Life

The blind spot and mirror positioning test is surprisingly straightforward, yet most drivers have never heard of it. Here's how to perform it correctly:

Step 1: Adjust Your Driving Position

Sit normally in your driver's seat with your hands on the steering wheel. “Don't stretch or lean forward, just sit exactly how you drive every day,” advises Urbonas. This makes sure your mirror settings match your actual driving posture.

Step 2: Set Your Rear-View Mirror

You should see the entire back window with just a slight movement of your eyes. “If you need to move your head to see the back window clearly, your mirror needs adjusting,” says Urbonas.

Step 3: Position Your Side Mirrors

Here's where most people get it wrong. Your side mirrors shouldn't show the sides of your own car. “Lean your head against the driver's side window and adjust the left mirror until you can barely see the edge of your car,” explains Urbonas. “For the right mirror, lean to the center of the car and do the same.”

Step 4: Test Your Blind Spots

Ask someone to walk around your parked car while you sit in the driver's seat. “You should be able to track them continuously, from your rear-view mirror to your side mirrors to your peripheral vision,” says Urbonas. “If they disappear at any point, you've found a dangerous blind spot.”

The Hidden Dangers of Poor Mirror Position

Drivers often unknowingly create massive blind spots by angling their side mirrors too far inward. “When your mirrors overlap with what you can see in your rear-view mirror, you're wasting valuable coverage,” Urbonas points out. “Meanwhile, vehicles in the next lane become invisible.”

Blind spot accidents often involve vulnerable road users. Cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly at risk because they occupy the exact zones that poorly adjusted mirrors miss. “A quick mirror check before every journey takes seconds but could prevent a tragedy,” emphasizes Urbonas.

Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko, commented:

“This simple check should be as routine as checking your tyres or brakes. We mandate annual safety inspections for vehicle mechanics, but we ignore one of the most basic safety features that drivers control every single day.

“In my role ensuring quality and consistency across automotive processes, I see how small oversights can have massive consequences. A mirror that's off by just a few degrees can hide an entire motorcycle or cyclist. The scary part is that most drivers have no idea their mirrors are positioned incorrectly.

“I believe this test should be mandatory during annual vehicle inspections or even as part of insurance renewals. It costs nothing to implement, takes two minutes to complete, and could prevent thousands of accidents. We're talking about a safety measure that's simpler than checking your oil but potentially more life-saving than any other routine maintenance.”