Man Sets New Record For Fastest North to South Expedition on 4 Wheels

Endurance traveling enthusiast, Paras Bhimta, backed by Yokohama India, has successfully accomplished the fastest North to South expedition on four wheels in the solo category. The demanding expedition was a testament to the tenacity and zeal shown by Bhimta even after inclement weather conditions challenged him.

The endurance expedition, which was to begin on September 20th, 2022, finally got underway on the 23rd of September due to unruly weather. The weather could not dampen the gutsy spirits of Paras Bhimta and his vehicle, which was underpinned by four long-lasting Yokohama Geolandar AT G015. The expedition concluded in a record-breaking time frame of 55 hours and 38 minutes, beating the previous record of 56 hours and 20 minutes.

“Our plans to start on the 20th failed since the weather was troublesome. What kept me going and propelled me to give it another try on the 23rd was my trust in the ever-reliable Geolandars attached to my vehicle. There was no terrain in the length and breadth of India that could challenge the durability of these tyres. The four Geolanders were built to last, and they just did that for the whole journey of 4000 kms. It was the sheer consistency in contrasting conditions, like in the freezing temperatures of Leh to the wet road conditions midway and even on hot tarmac. I experienced ultimate grip throughout the journey.” said Paras Bhimta.

The Geolandar AT G015 by Yokohama is a high-dimension all-terrain tyre that has unmatched durability and longer tread life. It has been specifically designed for excellent wet grip and off-road traction. The features of this tyre made it an appropriate choice that encouraged a stress-free attempt for such a record-breaking expedition.