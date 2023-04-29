Making of Lamborghini's First Super Sports V12 Hybrid Plug-In HPEV

On March 29, Automobili Lamborghini revealed its latest innovation, the Revuelto, a super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle). The development process of this car has been an exciting challenge for the Lamborghini team, both in terms of research and development, as well as design. Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer, and Mitja Borkert, Head of Design, take us behind the scenes of this project in the first of three short films.

According to Mohr, "The main challenge has been to transfer the Lamborghini DNA into the electrified world. Not only have we increased power and reduced emissions simultaneously, but the Revuelto is also an overall improvement in terms of performance. This is the first Lamborghini car where we have completely changed the architecture. On top of this, it is the first Lamborghini with an electric four-wheel drive, features a new carbon fiber monocoque, and an unprecedented sound."

Borkert adds, "Every surface that we design in a Lamborghini has to be a high-performance surface. One of the parameters was to keep the typical Lamborghini silhouette and the cabin’s strong inclination, with all the lines embracing the cabin and celebrating the exposed V12 engine at the same time. The new Revuelto had to be inherently recognizable as a Lamborghini, and from the very first concept, we set out to create the Lamborghini of the next decade."

It is worth noting that the vehicle is not yet available for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are still in the approval stage. Nonetheless, this groundbreaking vehicle is an impressive achievement for Lamborghini, setting a new standard for the next generation of super sports cars.