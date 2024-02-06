Major Achievement for the Kia Seltos: Surpasses 100,000 Bookings

The Kia Seltos in India continues to soar high, achieving a remarkable milestone by crossing the 100,000 bookings mark since its debut in July 2023. After a stellar start with record-breaking first-day bookings in its segment, the Seltos has maintained its winning streak, capturing the hearts of Indian consumers.

Month after month, Kia has been receiving an impressive average of 13,500 bookings, solidifying the Seltos' position as a popular choice in the market. Priced competitively starting at 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom), the Seltos has resonated well with customers seeking style, performance, and value.

Since its inception in August 2019, Kia has rolled out over 600,000 Seltos units in India, with a significant chunk of them finding homes in the domestic market. In 2023 alone, Kia managed to sell a remarkable 104,000 units of the Seltos, underlining its widespread appeal.

Notably, automatic variants have emerged as favorites among the Seltos' clientele, constituting nearly half of the total bookings. With an increasing emphasis on safety, a substantial 40% of buyers are showing keen interest in variants equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Reflecting Indian consumers' enduring fondness for sunroofs, a whopping 80% of Seltos buyers are opting for this feature. The balance between petrol and diesel bookings remains healthy, standing at 58:42%. Furthermore, the allure of premium features is evident in booking trends, with 80% of buyers gravitating towards the top-tier variants.

Launched with much fanfare in July 2023, the New Seltos has continued to uphold its reputation as an aspirational SUV in the Indian market. Boasting a refreshed design, enhanced performance, and a slew of advanced features, including 15 Hi-Safety features and 17 Level 2 autonomous features, the Seltos sets a new standard for SUVs, embodying style, substance, and sophistication.