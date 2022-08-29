Mahindra Zor Grand Electric With 100 km Range Launched

Mahindra has launched the Zor Grand electric 3-wheeler cargo vehicle. It has been introduced at a price of Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore).

Mahindra has 12000+ bookings of the Zor Grand through strategic Memoranda of Understanding with leading logistic companies like Mahindra Logistics, Magenta EV Solutions, MoEVing, EVnow, Yelo EV, Zyngo and more.

This unwavering trust in the Mahindra Zor Grand has been enabled by strong in-house competencies in the areas of battery, motor and telematics backed by rigorous validation and experience of putting more than 50,000+ 3-wheeler EVs on the road.

Mahindra Zor Grand electric has 12 kW of power and 50 Nm of torque. The 3-wheeler cargo EV also features a 6-feet loading tray and OE-fitted 140/170 Cu.feet delivery box. The electric vehicle has a claimed range of 100 km per charge.

Mahindra says that with the Zor Grand electric, customers can save up to Rs 6 lakh in ownership costs in 5 years compared to Diesel and up Rs 3 lakh compared to CNG cargo 3-wheelers.