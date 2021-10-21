Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Cross 65,000 Mark in 2 Weeks

Mahindra XUV700 bookings have crossed the 65,000 mark in two weeks since its commencement on 7th October 2021.

The Mahindra XUV700 was booked out two days in a row between 7th and 8th October 2021 with 25,000 bookings on each day. Overall, an unprecedented 50,000 bookings were clocked in just under three hours.

Bookings are currently open for all customers, through both platforms i.e., online and the nearest dealerships for which, prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

In early October, the Mahindra XUV700 also achieved two record-breaking milestones. The XUV700 broke the National 24-hour endurance Record at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT) organized by EVO India, wherein all four XUV700s that entered the challenge recorded over 4000 km at an average speed range of 170-180 km/h.

The Mahindra XUV700 is now the first SUV to break the record, under the stringent regulations of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and it is validated by the India Book of Records.XUV700 is also the first Made-in-India vehicle to conquer the highest motorable road in the world at Umling La in the Ladakh region.